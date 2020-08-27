WitYoFineAzz: Incredibly Sexy Moments That Reminded Us Mario Is A Whole Meal

Mario had all the young ladies trippin’ back in the early ’00s and more than a decade later, he’s still fine as hell.

Best known for his singles “Just A Friend,” “Braid My Hair,” “Crying Out For Me,” and “Let Me Love You,” Mario’s success in the music industry has been erratic over the years, but he hasn’t let the ups and downs deter him from chasing his dreams. As of 2018 he joined the cast of Empire as Devon, a newly signed singer with an amazing voice who’d been having some trouble in his personal life. Hearing Mario sing on the small screen was an immediate reminder of what a powerhouse he is. Not to mention, his starring role in Rent: Live as well as his time on the Millennium Tour and at OVO Fest last year.

Clearly, we’re hoping Mario can make a full comeback…we stan a Black, emotionally intelligent king with the voice and body of an angel. After drooling over his shirtlessness up top, check out some of his sexiest Instagram moments below and thank us later.