WitYoFineAzz: Incredibly Sexy Moments That Reminded Us Mario Is A Whole Meal

Posted 7 hours ago

B2K In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Mario had all the young ladies trippin’ back in the early ’00s and more than a decade later, he’s still fine as hell.

Best known for his singles “Just A Friend,” “Braid My Hair,” “Crying Out For Me,” and “Let Me Love You,” Mario’s success in the music industry has been erratic over the years, but he hasn’t let the ups and downs deter him from chasing his dreams. As of 2018 he joined the cast of Empire as Devon, a newly signed singer with an amazing voice who’d been having some trouble in his personal life. Hearing Mario sing on the small screen was an immediate reminder of what a powerhouse he is. Not to mention, his starring role in Rent: Live as well as his time on the Millennium Tour and at OVO Fest last year.

LISTEN: Layton Greene’s New Song “I Love You” Is The Heartfelt R&B Content We Crave

Clearly, we’re hoping Mario can make a full comeback…we stan a Black, emotionally intelligent king with the voice and body of an angel. After drooling over his shirtlessness up top, check out some of his sexiest Instagram moments below and thank us later.

1. Mario’s got a million-dollar smile and classic style. “I made it to heaven tryna get through hell. Who would’ve known,” he captioned this photo.

2. Showing love to all his Spanish-speaking followers, he captioned this photo in Spanish. His cat is one lucky animal.

3. Here he sings one of his own songs, “Never” to the ladies. “I will never lie to you, baby boo,” he promises in the lyrics. Press play.

4. Nice and handsome, standing up tall, expressing to his fans that a lesson has been learned.

5. Last but certainly not least, Mario gives fans a little peak at his pecks. “Rearranging your life starts with what you put in your body as well as your mind.”

