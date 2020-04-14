Wake ‘Em Up: These White Celebs Stay Woke

Let’s face it — America is going through a pretty tough time these days. For groups like women, people of color and the LGBT community, it’s nearly impossible to not be aware of the conflict and injustices surrounding them. The turmoil happening in our nation with the Coronavirus has forced all of us to come together as one big human family, regardless of race. Remember, if you stay woke, you don’t have to get woke. Check out these stars who you probably didn’t know were awakened from society’s deep sleep.

1. Anne Hathaway Source:Getty After the disturbing death of black California teen Nia Wilson at the hands of a white man, Hathaway attacked the hell out of White Privilege saying: “White people – including me, including you – must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that all black people fear for their lives daily in America and have done so for generations.

2. Joaquin Phoenix Source:Getty The legendary actor called out Hollywood and all their diversity issues at the 2020 BAFTAs, and had his white peers uncomfortable AF.

3. J.K. Rowling Source:Getty The author of the wildly popular “Harry Potter” series had it pretty rough before making it big as a writer. Billions of dollars later, she can frequently be seen dragging Twitter trolls for making racist comments about featuring people of color in her work.

4. Meryl Streep Source:Getty Meryl Streep has been in the game for a long time and has dealt with her fair share of trolls— the biggest one being Donald Trump. The Oscar winning actress has stood up against the lack of diversity in the film industry, saying once that “we’re all Africans, originally,” and that she would not “defend the all-white jury, nor would I, if I had been asked to do so” at last year’s Berlin International Film Festival.

5. Lorde Source:Getty Lorde isn’t even from America and she has greater compassion for what’s happening in the country than most White people born and bred here. The singer took to social media after the Charlottesville rally and let it be known that “all White people” are to blame for what’s going on in Virginia. She even apologized to fans of color for her people’s ridiculous behavior.