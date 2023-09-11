Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

Your Favorite’s Favorite: Celebrating Taraji P. Henson’s 53rd Birthday With Her Most Gorgeous Photos

Published on September 11, 2023

34th Film Independent Spirit Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Feb 2019

Source: Variety / Getty

One of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood turns 53 years old today! To celebrate the legacy and beauty of Taraji P. Henson, check out a gallery of some of her most gorgeous photos over the years.

Taraji P. Henson was born in Southeast, Washington, D.C. She graduated from Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland in 1988. Henson then spent time studying electrical engineering at NCAT (North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University) before transferring to Howard University, where she began studying drama. Her work ethic was evident early on as she would work mornings as a secretary at The Pentagon and evenings as a singing-dancing waitress on a dinner-cruise ship, the Spirit of Washington to pay for college.

In the early 1990s, Henson did three roles as a background performer that led her to receiving her SAG membership. Her first prominent role came in 2001 when she portrayed Yvette in the comedy-drama film Baby Boy alongside Tyrese Gibson. In 2005, she starred in Hustle & Flow alongside Terrence Howard. The independent film was nominated for two Academy Awards and won one. Henson herself was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2008 Academy Awards for her portrayal of Queenie in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Other notable films she’s been in include Hidden Figures (which was nominated for three Academy Awards), The Family That Preys, The Karate Kid and the Think Like A Man series.

Taraji has also spent her fair share of time on television. She spent extensive amount of time on  Lifetime’s The Division, ABC’s Boston Legal and CBS’ crime-suspense series Person of Interest. Months after her last episode of Person of Interest, she was hired by FOX to star opposite of her former co-star Terrence Howard in the musical drama Empire. The show spent 6 seasons on air. Although Henson was already pretty much a household name, the positive reviews and wide commercial success of the show brought her widespread recognition and critical acclaim. She won a Golden Globe in 2016 for her performance as Cookie Lyon on the show. Henson has appeared in countless other television shows and music videos and has also voiced numerous roles. Since she’s been on the scene, Henson has been consistent in showing off her immense talent, authentic personality and undeniable beauty. To celebrate her legacy on her special day, we put together a gallery of some of her most beautiful photos over the years. HAPPY 53RD BIRTHDAY TO TARAJI P. HENSON!!!

1. Selfcare For The Win

Source:tarajiphenson

2. Red >

Source:tarajiphenson

3. A VIRGO QUEEN

Source:tarajiphenson

4. Sponsored Skin

Source:tarajiphenson

5. Pretty In Pink

Source:tarajiphenson

6. Might Be Her Color

Source:tarajiphenson

7. SAVAGE

Source:tarajiphenson

8. Serving Face

Source:tarajiphenson

9. Look At The Material

Source:tarajiphenson

10. Natural Beauty

Source:tarajiphenson

11. A Bali Baddie

Source:tarajiphenson

12. Mother Nature

Source:tarajiphenson

13. Waaay Up

Source:tarajiphenson

14. BLACK EXCELLENCE

Source:tarajiphenson

15. Red Carpet Killer

Source:tarajiphenson

16. Cover Girl

Source:tarajiphenson

17. Hello Beautiful

Source:tarajiphenson

18. MUVA

Source:tarajiphenson

19. Sunshiiine

Source:tarajiphenson

20. Even On The Elevator

Source:tarajiphenson

21. Grown Woman

Source:tarajiphenson

22. LANCOME

Source:tarajiphenson

23. The Birthday Girl

Source:tarajiphenson

