Your Favorite’s Favorite: Celebrating Taraji P. Henson’s 53rd Birthday With Her Most Gorgeous Photos

One of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood turns 53 years old today! To celebrate the legacy and beauty of Taraji P. Henson, check out a gallery of some of her most gorgeous photos over the years.

Taraji P. Henson was born in Southeast, Washington, D.C. She graduated from Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland in 1988. Henson then spent time studying electrical engineering at NCAT (North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University) before transferring to Howard University, where she began studying drama. Her work ethic was evident early on as she would work mornings as a secretary at The Pentagon and evenings as a singing-dancing waitress on a dinner-cruise ship, the Spirit of Washington to pay for college.

In the early 1990s, Henson did three roles as a background performer that led her to receiving her SAG membership. Her first prominent role came in 2001 when she portrayed Yvette in the comedy-drama film Baby Boy alongside Tyrese Gibson. In 2005, she starred in Hustle & Flow alongside Terrence Howard. The independent film was nominated for two Academy Awards and won one. Henson herself was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2008 Academy Awards for her portrayal of Queenie in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Other notable films she’s been in include Hidden Figures (which was nominated for three Academy Awards), The Family That Preys, The Karate Kid and the Think Like A Man series.

Taraji has also spent her fair share of time on television. She spent extensive amount of time on Lifetime’s The Division, ABC’s Boston Legal and CBS’ crime-suspense series Person of Interest. Months after her last episode of Person of Interest, she was hired by FOX to star opposite of her former co-star Terrence Howard in the musical drama Empire. The show spent 6 seasons on air. Although Henson was already pretty much a household name, the positive reviews and wide commercial success of the show brought her widespread recognition and critical acclaim. She won a Golden Globe in 2016 for her performance as Cookie Lyon on the show. Henson has appeared in countless other television shows and music videos and has also voiced numerous roles. Since she’s been on the scene, Henson has been consistent in showing off her immense talent, authentic personality and undeniable beauty. To celebrate her legacy on her special day, we put together a gallery of some of her most beautiful photos over the years. HAPPY 53RD BIRTHDAY TO TARAJI P. HENSON!!!