Running Through Time: Michael Keaton Steals The Show In The Official Trailer For ‘The Flash’

Before the Super Bowl last night, Warner Bros debuted the highly anticipated trailer for its upcoming super hero film The Flash. Click inside to check it out!

Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpower to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. When his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian…albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The Andy Muschietti directed film stars Ezra Miller reprising his role as Barry Allen/The Flash. The ensemble cast also includes rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon (Bullet Train, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Ron Livingston (Loudermilk, The Conjuring), Maribel Verdú (Elite, Y tu mamá también), Kiersey Clemons (Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Sweetheart), Antje Traue (King of Ravens, Man of Steel) and Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Batman).

The Flash is produced by Barbara Muschietti (the It films) and Michael Disco (Rampage, San Andreas). The screenplay is by Christina Hudson (Birds of Prey, Bumblebee), with a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Joey Harold (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Army of the Dead), based on characters from DC. The executive producers are Toby Emmerich, Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Marianne Jenkins.

The Flash releases in theaters June 16. Check out the trailer here and share your thoughts in the comments!