Cringey Business: Fans React To The Weeknd’s Performance In Max’s New Drama Series ‘The Idol’

Max’s new drama series “The Idol” debuted this month, starring Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Rachel Sennott and Jennie Kim. With only two episodes out so far, fans are already sharing their love and disdain for the show on social media, particularly for The Weeknd’s performance. Check out our favorite fan reactions from the series inside.
From the creator of “Euphoria,” Sam Levinson teams up with The Weeknd and Reza Fahim to create his newest sex-filled, drama show “The Idol.” This series follows Depp’s character Jocelyn, who’s had a nervous breakdown, which caused the cancellation of her last tour. The aspiring pop star begins a complicated relationship with a self-help guru and the head of a contemporary cult named Tedros (The Weeknd).
It’s a chaotic ride throughout the show, and fans have only experienced two hour-long episodes so far. Some fans are enjoying the show and invested on watching what happens next with Jocelyn’s career and toxic relationship with Tedros. While other fans find The Weeknd’s performance cringey and inappropriate.
Similar to some of the fan reactions to Levinson’s “Euphoria,” “The Idol” has elements of sex, violence and nudity throughout the series. Many complaints about the show is that each scene features some act of sex at every turn.
Fans have shared their reactions on social media since the show debuted on June 4. There are countless memes, videos and tweets that showcase what the fans love, hate and find absolutely comical online. We compiled a list of our favorite tweets so far to share with you.
Listen: Don’t allow someone else’s opinion of the show to cloud your own judgment before you watch it. Give the first three episodes a try and then comment your reaction below. New episodes of Max’s “The Idol” are released each Sunday on the streaming platform.
Until next Sunday, check out what fans are saying below:
1. “Oh…”Source:cursedmilfs
2. Pretty MuchSource:a24daisy
3. This Performance <Source:lillyrubylane
4. They Indeed Dragged The Weeknd For This SceneSource:cocainecross
5. It’s Difficult To See Him Any DifferentlySource:melissaxperez_
6. We Do Love A Plot TwistSource:KevinTarazi
7. Our Sentiments Exactly:Source:pourhommo
8. You Could Shake A Little Hip To ItSource:rananhaynes
9. Jocelyn Is Stressed On That ShowSource:tasmiyawwwww
10. Best Impression On The Net:Source:PopCrave
11. YikesSource:ungodlywests
12. We Love A Saucy Santana ReferenceSource:lukedanielduff
13. That Rattail Is A Defining Character Trait For TedrosSource:joshzilbs
14. Leave Chloë Out Of ThisSource:xavybriggs
15. Don’t Get Caught Slippin’Source:tylersgalpin
