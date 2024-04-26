‘Them: The Scare’ Star Pam Grier Honored At Celeb-Studded ‘It Girl’ Brunch

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Prime Video hosted an ‘IT GIRL’ Brunch in partnership with EBONY Magazine at A.O.C. Wine Bar in West Hollywood, CA for a celebration merging the gap between new school and OG ‘It Girls” across the industry who lead with confidence in honor of ‘OG IT Girl’, Pam Grier, who stars in the upcoming horror anthology series, THEM: THE SCARE, alongside Deborah Ayorinde.

Notable guests in attendance included:

Pam Grier and Deborah Ayorinde

Raven-Symoné and Paige Hurd

Shanice and her daughter Imani Shekinah Knox

Jennifer Freeman

Check out more moments from the brunch with some of our favorite It Girls including Meagan Good, Paula Patton, Cree Summer, Jackie Aina, Bianca Lawson, Golden Brooks, Karen Civil, Olay Noel, Andrea Lewis, Danielle Young, Gia Peppers, Ingrid Best and more!

THEM: THE SCARE will once again be set in Los Angeles (the first installment, subtitled Covenant, took place in Compton circa 1952 but will move the time frame forward to 1991). The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde), who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family…

All eight episodes of THEM: THE SCARE are streaming now on Prime Video