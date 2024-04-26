Subscribe
‘Them: The Scare’ Star Pam Grier Honored At Celeb-Studded ‘It Girl’ Brunch

Published on April 26, 2024

Prime Video hosted an ‘IT GIRL’ Brunch in partnership with EBONY Magazine at A.O.C. Wine Bar in West Hollywood, CA for a celebration merging the gap between new school and OG ‘It Girls” across the industry who lead with confidence in honor of ‘OG IT Girl’, Pam Grier, who stars in the upcoming horror anthology series, THEM: THE SCARE, alongside Deborah Ayorinde.

Notable guests in attendance included:

Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Pam Grier and Deborah Ayorinde

Paige Hurd, Raven Symoné and Meagan Good attend Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Raven-Symoné and Paige Hurd

Shanice and Imani Shekinah Knox attend Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Shanice and her daughter Imani Shekinah Knox

Jennifer Freeman attends Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Jennifer Freeman

Olay Noel, Cree Summer, Paula Patton, Danielle Young and Gia Peppers attend Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Check out more moments from the brunch with some of our favorite It Girls including Meagan Good, Paula Patton, Cree Summer, Jackie Aina, Bianca Lawson, Golden Brooks, Karen Civil, Olay Noel, Andrea Lewis, Danielle Young, Gia Peppers, Ingrid Best and more!

Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Scherrie Payne, Freda Payne and Golden Brooks attend the Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Paige Hurd, Meagan Good, Toccara Jones and Brooke James attend Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

 

Andrea Lewis attends Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

 

Karen Civil and Meagan Good attend Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Andrea Lewis attends Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

THEM: THE SCARE will once again be set in Los Angeles (the first installment, subtitled Covenant, took place in Compton circa 1952 but will move the time frame forward to 1991). The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde), who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family…

All eight episodes of THEM: THE SCARE are streaming now on Prime Video

1. Paula Patton

Paula Patton attends Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde Source:Prime Video

2. Meagan Good

Meagan Good attends Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde Source:Prime Video

3. Cree Summer

Cree Summer attends Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde Source:Prime Video

4. Scherrie Payne and Freda Payne of The Supremes

Scherrie Payne and Freda Payne attend Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde Source:Getty

5. Toccara Jones and Yaya DaCosta

Toccara Jones and Yaya DaCosta attend Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde Source:Prime Video

‘America’s Next Top Model’ stars Toccara Jones and Yaya DaCosta reunited at the brunch!

6. Rapper Lady London and Kelsey Ashley

Kelsey Ashley and Lady London attend Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde Source:Getty

7. It Girl Pam Grier

Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde Source:Prime Video

8. Deborah Ayorinde

Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde Source:Prime Video

9. Meagan Good and Paige Hurd

Meagan Good and Paige Hurd attend Prime Video It Girl Brunch honoring Pam Grier with Deborah Ayorinde Source:Prime Video

