Women’s History Month Spotlight: All Black Women Owned & Operated Company IBest Wines Makes History In Wine Industry

Women’s History Month is coming to an end, but we will never stop celebrating women making boss moves. This week we highlight the women behind groundbreaking wine and spirits brand, IBestWines. Read about the brand and its founders inside.

Did you know that in 2020 only 0.1 percent of the entire wine industry in the U.S. was Black-owned? Founder Ingrid Best and IBest Wines are changing the narrative, one bottle and one team member at a time. IBest Wines is co-founded, operated, and invested in by all Black women. This incredible group is showcasing the power that Black women have when they work together to change an industry that was not originally built for them, but is certainly stronger now that they’re here.

The brand was founded by 20 year wine and spirits industry executive Best, who has expanded her passion into a flourishing business that has introduced more Black women to the growing industry.

IBest Wines blends wine, art, and culture, while showcasing the rich tapestry of Stellenbosch, South Africa in every bottle. It launched October 2023 with a red blend and white blend. The wine brand has already taken the industry by storm.

For years, the IBest Wines team collaborated with Stellenbosch winemakers to source and blend the finest grapes from the region’s best vineyards. Now, they offer two world-class wine blends that encapsulate the terroir and spirit of Stellenbosch. Plus, the wines are gluten-free and vegan, appealing to a broad spectrum of wine enthusiasts.

IBest Wines Red Blend: A harmonious blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Petit Syrah, and Malbec that boasts vibrant black currant and cherry notes, coupled with floral hints of jasmine.

IBest Wines White Blend: This multi-dimensional blend of Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, and Sauvignon Blanc exudes ripe peaches, apricots, and floral honeysuckle aromas.

Here’s how IBest Wines continues to make history:

Founder Ingrid Best : A Black and Latina executive with two decades of wine & spirits experience working at the largest suppliers and leading two mega-music-moguls joint venture spirits partnerships. Ingrid is making history with her fearless approach to business and building legacy. All Black Female Owned : The five IBest Wines founding members- Anna Miya, Chanel Floyd, Grace Mahary (a certified sommelier), Ashley Elysee and Rachel McKinnie – are all Black women and have equity in IBest Wines. All Black Female Invested : All of the IBest Wines investors to date are Black women including Financial services executive, economic activist, investor, and art collector Ayesha Selden; Vice President of Event Marketing for the National Urban League Donna Stewart; Co-founder of PRONGHORN Erin J. Hall; Multi-Grammy and multi-Emmy award-winning producer Rikki Hughes; and Founder, serial entrepreneur, and angel investor Robin Lyons. All Black Strategic Advisors: IBest Wines strategic advisors including radio personality and founder Angela Yee; President, Magic Johnson Enterprises Christina Francis; Founder and CEO of Culture Creators Joi Brown; and owner of Michelin rated Camphor Sarah Lam have been key in helping guide the brand through its launch. Blending Wine, Art & Culture : IBest Wines is blending wine, art, and culture unlike any brand on the market. Premium Product from South Africa : IBest Wines is educating consumers about the excellence and opulence of South African wine.

Be sure to check out IBest Wines and support these fabulous Black women making history here.