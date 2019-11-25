Red Table Talk: T.I. Addresses Hymen Controversy & People React

T.I. and Tiny joined Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones on Red Table talk and discussed the recent controversy concerning T.I.’s comments about his daughter’s virginity.

Throughout the uncomfortable and intense episode, it was clear there are a lot of things he doesn’t understand about young women and raising young women — a fact he, himself, pointed out — but he said he’s open to learning and that he’s apologetic to his daughter.

T.I. explained that he attended his daughter’s doctors visits, alongside her mother, when his daughter was younger and said he may have exaggerated while telling parts of the story (which parts remain unclear). Unfortunately, he maintained that he thinks he was right to assert some level of control, while also adding that it’s different if his daughter comes home pregnant than if his son gets someone pregnant. Yes, there were moments of accountability and regret, but also several moments that he came across as oddly unaware, defensive, and sexist.

People are not at all enthused — and rightfully so.