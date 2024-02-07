Give The People What They Want: Usher Announces ‘Past Present Future’ Tour + A Playlist Of His Biggest Hits

Following his incredibly successful two year My Way: The Las Vegas Residency run culminating in 100 sold out shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM, multi-platinum, 8-time Grammy award-winning global entertainment icon Usher is bringing his smooth R&B tracks, infectious smile and slick moves to fans all across the globe. Usher will be traveling across the country performing in celebration of his 30-year storied career including songs from Coming Home, his ninth studio album slated for release on February 9th, via mega/gamma.

Produced by Live Nation, the USHER: Past Present Future 24-city tour will visit arenas across North America starting August 20th at Capitol One Arena in Washington DC. It will make stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta and more, before wrapping up in Chicago at the United Center on October 29th.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Wednesday, February 7th. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning Monday, February 12th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com

.CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of USHER: Past Present Future. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning Wednesday, February 7th at 10am local time until Sunday, February 11th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers presale access for USHER: Past Present Future through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Wednesday, February 7th at 10am local time to Sunday, February 11th at 10pm local time. For more details visit Verizon Up.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo op with Usher, pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com

Like his previous eight albums, we’re hoping that Coming Home is filled with hits. We also hope that Usher decides to perform our bangers this Sunday during his Super Bowl halftime performance. In lieu of his tour announcement, album release and looming Super Bowl performance, we thought it would be a good time to highlight the 45 year-old’s outstanding catalog. Check out a gallery of all of Usher’s Top 10 Billboard hits!