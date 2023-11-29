Reaching Their Goal: Netflix Released The Official ‘Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team’ Trailer + First Look Images

This week (November 28th), Netflix announced the premiere date for its new sports series Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team. Along with the announcement, the streaming platform also released the official trailer. Check it out below!

The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the U.S. Women’s National Team’s players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history. Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from injury, criticism and doubt, equal pay, and upholding legacies are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds.

The series will capture all of the personal and team preparation on the road to the 2023 FIFA World Cup. Throughout their tournament run, audiences will learn how this team stands on the shoulders of those who played before them, and how they continue to break the glass ceiling for equality in sports for women of the future.

The Rebecca Gitlitz (two-time Emmy winner and TIME Studios Head of Sports) directed series will include veteran champions like Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan, 18-year-old rising star Alyssa Thompson as well as U.S. Women’s World Cup Team first timers Savannah DeMelo, Lynn Williams and Kristie Mewis. Marie Margolius produced the series while Gitlitz (30 for 30 Shorts, 2012 Summer Olympics), Emmy award winner Connor Schell (The Last Dance, OJ: Made in America, 30 for 30), Mike Beck, Alexa Conway, Libby Geist, Ian Orefice, Jamie Patricof and Jessica Sherif served as executive producers.

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team is a co-production with Time Studios and Words + Pictures in association with FIFA. It will premiere globally on Netflix on December 12, 2023 consisting of four 45 minute episodes. Before it’s released on Netflix, check out the official trailer below and let us know what you think about it in the comments!