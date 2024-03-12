Girls Is Players Too: Highlighting The W25 (The Top 25 WNBA Players Of All Time)

March is Women’s History Month! The annual observance is used to highlight the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. In celebration, we put together a gallery showcasing 25 of the women that helped make the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) the league it is today.
In 2021, the WNBA celebrated its 25th year in existence. For the occasion, the league compiled a list of 72 nominees with the intention of comprising the 25 best and most influential players of the first 25 years of the league’s history. A panel consisting of media members and pioneering women’s basketball figures selected the group. In addition to their on court dominance, other things that were taken into consideration were sportsmanship, community service, leadership and overall contribution to the growth of women’s basketball. To be considered, players had to have competed in the WNBA for at least two seasons, and fit at least four of seven criteria:
- Winning a major individual playing award.
- Selection to at least one All-WNBA Team at any level.
- Selection to at least one WNBA All-Defensive Team at any level.
- Selection for at least one WNBA All-Star Game.
- Member of at least one WNBA championship team.
- A ranking among the top 40 career leaders in any major statistical category, as of the start of the 2021 season.
- Winner of the WNBA’s season-long Community Assist Award.
These women have been exemplary role models to women worldwide. They’ve not only shown that they can be fierce competitors on the hardwood, but they’ve also displayed that the same tenacity can be shown in every other field. These ladies are established business women, respected community leaders and so many other things. In an effort to give them the flowers they rightfully deserve, we put together a gallery of the W25. Get to know these extraordinary women below!
1. Seimone AugustusSource:moneymone33
Teams: Minnesota Lynx (2006-2019); Los Angeles Sparks (2020)
League Titles: 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017
League Awards: Finals MVP (2011), Rookie Of The Year (2006), 6x All-WNBA
All-Star Games: 2006-2007, 2011, 2013-2015, 2017, 2018
2. Sue BirdSource:sbird10
Teams: Seattle Storm (2002-2012, 2014-2018, 2020-2022)
League Titles: 2004, 2010, 2018, 2020
League Awards: Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award (2011, 2017, 2018), 8x All-WNBA
All-Star Games: 2002-2003, 2005-2007, 2009, 2011, 2014-2015, 2017, 2018, 2021
3. Swin CashSource:swincash
Teams: Detroit Shock (2002-2007), Seattle Storm (2008-2011), Chicago Sky (2012-2013), Atlanta Dream (2014), New York Liberty (2014-2016)
League Titles: 2003, 2006, 2010
League Awards: All-Star Game MVP (2009, 2011), Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award (2013), 2x All-WNBA
All-Star Games: 2003, 2005, 2007, 2011
4. Tamika CatchingsSource:catchin24
Teams: Indiana Fever (2002-2016; entire career)
League Titles: 2012
League Awards: MVP (2011), Finals MVP (2012), Rookie Of The Year (2002), Defensive Player Of The Year (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2012), Kim Perrot Sportmanship Award (2010, 2013), 12x All-WNBA, 12x All-Defensive
All-Star Games: 2002-2003, 2005-2007, 2009, 2011
5. Tina CharlesSource:tina31charles
Teams: Connecticut Sun (2010–2013), New York Liberty (2014–2019), Washington Mystics (2021–)
League Titles:
League Awards: MVP (2012) Rookie Of The Year (2010), 9x All-WNBA, 4x All-Defensive
All-Star Games: 2011, 2013-2015, 2017-2019, 2021
6. Cynthia CooperSource:ccooper14
Teams: Houston Comets (1997-2000, 2003; entire career)
League Titles: 1997-2000
League Awards: MVP (1997, 1998), Finals MVP (1997-2000), 4x All-WNBA
All-Star Games: 1999, 2000, 2003
7. Elena Delle DonneSource:de11edonne
Teams: Chicago Sky (2013-2016), Washington Mystics (2017-2019, 2021-)
League Titles: 2019
League Awards: MVP (2015, 2019), Rookie Of The Year (2013), 5x All-WNBA
All-Star Games: 2013-2015, 2017-2019
8. Sylvia FowlesSource:sylvia_fowles
Teams: Chicago Sky (2008-2014), Minnesota Lynx (2015-2022)
League Titles: 2015, 2017
League Awards: MVP (2017), Finals MVP (2015, 2017), Defensive Player Of The Year (2011, 2013, 2016), 6x All-WNBA, 9x All-Defensive
All-Star Games:
9. Yolanda GriffithSource:ygriffith3313
Teams: Sacramento Monarchs (1999-2007), Seattle Storm (2008), Indiana Fever (2009)
League Titles: 2005
League Awards: MVP (1999), Finals MVP (2005), Defensive Player Of The Year (1999), All-Star Game MVP (2004), 5x All-WNBA
All-Star Games: 1999-2001, 2003, 2005-2007
10. Brittney GrinerSource:brittneyyevettegriner
Teams: Phoenix Mercury (2013-; entire career to date)
League Titles: 2014
League Awards: Defensive Player Of The Year (2014, 2015), 5x All-WNBA, 6x All-Defensive
All-Star Games: 2013-2015, 2017-2019, 2021
11. Becky HammonSource:officialbeckyhammon
Teams: New York Liberty (1999-2006), San Antonio Silver Stars/Stars (2007-2014)
League Titles:
League Awards: Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award (2014), 4x All-WNBA
All-Star Games: 2003, 2005-2007, 2009, 2011
12. Lauren JacksonSource:laurenelizabethjackson
Teams: Seattle Storm (2001-2012; entire career)
League Titles: 2004, 2010
League Awards: MVP (2003, 2007, 2010) Finals MVP (2010), Defensive Player Of The Year (2007), 8x All-WNBA
All-Star Games: 2001-2003, 2005-2007, 2009
13. Lisa LeslieSource:lisaleslie
Teams: Los Angeles Sparks (1997-2009; entire career)
League Titles: 2001, 2002
League Awards: MVP (2001, 2004, 2006), Finals MVP (2001, 2002), All-Star Game MVP (1999, 2001, 2002), Defensive Player Of The Year (2004, 2008), 12x All-WNBA
All-Star Games: 1999-2003, 2005-2006, 2009
14. Angel McCoughtrySource:mccoughtry
Teams: Atlanta Dream (2009-2018), Las Vegas Aces (2020-)
League Titles:
League Awards: Rookie Of The Year (2009), 5x All-WNBA, 8x All-Defensive
All-Star Games: 2011, 2013-2015, 2018
15. Maya MooreSource:mooremaya
Teams: Minnesota Lynx (2011-2018; entire career)
League Titles: 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017
League Awards: MVP (2014), Finals MVP (2013), All-Star Game MVP (2015, 2017, 2018), Rookie Of The Year (2011), 7x All-WNBA, 2x All-Defensive
All-Star Games: 2011, 2013-2015, 2017, 2018
16. Nneka OgwumikeSource:nnekaogwumike
Teams: Los Angeles Sparks (2012-; entire career to date)
League Titles: 2016
League Awards: MVP (2016), Finals MVP (2016), Rookie Of The Year (2012), Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award (2019, 2020), 4x All-WNBA, 5x All-Defensive
All-Star Games: 2013-2015, 2017-2019
17. Candace ParkerSource:candaceparker
Teams: Los Angeles Sparks (2008-2020), Chicago Sky (2021-)
League Titles: 2016
League Awards: MVP (2008, 2013), Defensive Player Of The Year (2020), All-Star Game MVP (2013), FInals MVP (2016), Rookie Of The Year (2008), 9x All-WNBA, 2x All-Defensive
All-Star Games: 2011, 2013-2014, 2017-2018
18. Ticha PenicheiroSource:tichapenicheiro
Teams:Sacramento Monarchs (1998-2009), Los Angeles Sparks (2010-2011), Chicago Sky (2012)
League Titles: 2005
League Awards: 3x All-WNBA, 1x All-Defensive
All-Star Games:1999-2002
19. Cappie PondexterSource:cappa23
Teams: Phoenix Mercury (2006-2009), New York Liberty (2010-2014), Chicago Sky (2015-2017), Los Angeles Sparks (2018), Indiana Fever (2018)
League Titles: 2007, 2009
League Awards: Finals MVP (2007), 4x All-WNBA, 1x All-Defensive
All-Star Games: 2006-2007, 2009, 2011, 2013-2015
20. Katie SmithSource:Getty
Teams: Minnesota Lynx (1999-2005), Detroit Shock (2005-2009), Washington Mystics (2010), Seattle Storm (2011-2012), New York Libety (2013)
League Titles: 2006, 2008
League Awards: Finals MVP (2008), 4x All-WNBA
All-Star Games: 2000-2003, 2005-2006, 2009
21. Breanna StewartSource:breannastewart30
Teams: Seattle Storm (2016-2022), New York Liberty (2023-)
League Titles: 2018, 2020
League Awards: MVP (2018), Finals MVP (2018, 2020), Rookie Of The Year (2016), 3x All-WNBA, 2x All-Defensive
All-Star Games: 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022
22. Sheryl SwoopesSource:airswoopes22
Teams: Houston Comets (1997-2000, 2002-2007), Seattle Storm (2008), Tulsa Shock (2011)
League Titles: 1997-2000
League Awards: MVP (2000, 2002, 2005), Defensive Player Of The Year (2000, 2002, 2003), All-Star Game MVP (2005), 7x All-WNBA, 2x All-Defensive
All-Star Games: 1999, 2000, 2002-2003, 2005-2006
23. Diana TaurasiSource:dianataurasi
Teams: Phoenix Mercury (2004-2014, 2016-; entire career to date)
League Titles: 2007, 2009, 2014
League Awards: MVP (2009), Finals MVP (2009, 2014), Rookie Of The Year (2004), 14x All-WNBA
All-Star Games: 2005-2007, 2009, 2011, 2013-2014, 2017-2018, 2021
24. Tina ThompsonSource:iamtinathompson
Teams: Houston Comets (1997-2008), Los Angeles Sparks (2009-2011), Seattle Storm (2012-2013)
League Titles: 1997-2000
League Awards: All-Star Gane MVP (2000), 8x All-WNBA
All-Star Games: 1999-2003, 2006, 2007, 2009
25. Lindsay WhalenSource:lindsaywhalen
Teams: Connecticut Sun (2004-2009), Minnesota Lynx (2010-2018)
League Titles: 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017
League Awards: 5x All-WNBA
All-Star Games: 2006, 2011, 2013-2015
-
How Black Are You? Take This Quick Quiz To Find Out
-
Mint Condition's Stokely Joins Cast As The Iconic Rick James In 'Super Freak: The Rick James Story' Musical
-
List of Hits: No Wonder Priscilla Renea Changed Her Name To Muni (Money) Long
-
Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend
-
Free and Jay-Z: Mixing 'Business & Pleasure'
-
Beauty In Her Bloodline: Beyoncé's Rich Hair History Goes Back Generations
-
You Got My Heart: Joey Bada$$ Writes A Love Letter To Black Women In New Bumble Promo
-
HORRIFIC! Footage Shows Two Girls Brutally Beating 16-Year-Old Before Holding Her Down To Be Raped (GRAPHIC)