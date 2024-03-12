Girls Is Players Too: Highlighting The W25 (The Top 25 WNBA Players Of All Time)

March is Women’s History Month! The annual observance is used to highlight the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. In celebration, we put together a gallery showcasing 25 of the women that helped make the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) the league it is today.

In 2021, the WNBA celebrated its 25th year in existence. For the occasion, the league compiled a list of 72 nominees with the intention of comprising the 25 best and most influential players of the first 25 years of the league’s history. A panel consisting of media members and pioneering women’s basketball figures selected the group. In addition to their on court dominance, other things that were taken into consideration were sportsmanship, community service, leadership and overall contribution to the growth of women’s basketball. To be considered, players had to have competed in the WNBA for at least two seasons, and fit at least four of seven criteria:

Winning a major individual playing award.

Selection to at least one All-WNBA Team at any level.

Selection to at least one WNBA All-Defensive Team at any level.

Selection for at least one WNBA All-Star Game.

Member of at least one WNBA championship team.

A ranking among the top 40 career leaders in any major statistical category, as of the start of the 2021 season.

Winner of the WNBA’s season-long Community Assist Award.

These women have been exemplary role models to women worldwide. They’ve not only shown that they can be fierce competitors on the hardwood, but they’ve also displayed that the same tenacity can be shown in every other field. These ladies are established business women, respected community leaders and so many other things. In an effort to give them the flowers they rightfully deserve, we put together a gallery of the W25. Get to know these extraordinary women below!