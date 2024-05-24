Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,’ ‘American Fiction’ & More

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Our ‘What To Watch’ film list is comprised of the best movies to stream and watch in theaters. We added the Cord Jefferson-directed, critically acclaimed film American Fiction, which can now be accessed on Prime Video. Check out the trailers for our specially curated ‘What To Watch’ film list inside.

Most of this week’s films can be streamed from the comfort of your home, but we did add two that movie-goers should check out exclusively in theaters. On the top of our list is A24’s The Iron Claw, starring Zac Efron. The 2023 film follows the story of the Von Erich brothers as they make history in the highly competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports. Now, fans can check it out on Max.

We also added the Mo McRae directed film A Lot of Nothing, which was initially released in March 2022. The thrilling comedy stars Cleopatra Coleman, Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis and Shamier Anderson. The movie follows James (Noel) and Vanessa (Coleman), who are ostensibly the perfect married couple. Their lives spiral out of control when they decide to seek justice against a neighbor they saw commit a crime on the evening news. Fans can stream the film on Hulu.

For films you will have to leave home for, we added Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga to this week’s list. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy and serves as the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. The official description reads: Snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, young Furiosa falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home.

Also films like The Garfield Movie and Kung Fu Panda 4 were added for the entire family to enjoy. Grab your children and head into a theater near you as generations connect over nostalgic characters we know and love.

There’s a wide range of films to choose from this week, including documentaries, dramas, comedies and thrillers. Comment below which movies you’re watching this weekend.

Check out the trailers for this week’s list below: