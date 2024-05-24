Subscribe
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Returns With The Kardashians, Outer Range, & The Big Cigar

Published on May 24, 2024

The Kardashians Season 3 Hulu Key art

Source: Courtesy / hulu

This week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV list is filled with some of our old favorites and lots of newbies. From “The Kardashians” Season 5 return to the debut of Apple TV+’s “The Big Cigar,” we have a show for every TV lover. Check out the trailers for our specially curated ‘What To Watch’ list inside.

With a surplus of streaming platforms to choose from, selecting a new show to become invested in can be a daunting task. Fortunately for you, each week we make it easy with an intentional list of our favorite TV picks and the shows that are performing well on streaming platforms.

This week we noticed fans are taking a liking to Prime Video’s “Outer Range,” as it stayed in their top spot on the streaming platform. The Neo-western drama series follows the Abbotts, who are coping with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law when the neighboring Tillersons make a play for their ranch land. Tension comes to a head when a mysterious black void arrives in the Abbotts’ pasture. Season 2 debuted on Prime Video May 16, and since, has remained a fan favorite.

Another show we added to this week’s list is Apple TV+’s miniseries “The Big Cigar,” starring André Holland as Huey P. Newton. The biographical drama and thrilling series follows the Black Panther leader, who teams up with a Hollywood producer to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba while being pursued by the FBI. The series debuted on Apple TV+ on May 17. Though it hasn’t received the best reviews from critics, we still find it to be an exciting watch to add to your list.

To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the landmark decision, Paramount Home Entertainment re-released writer/director George Stevens, Jr.’s Emmy Award-winning masterpiece”Separate But Equal” on DVD on May 7, 2024. The trial drama series starred Academy Award winners Sidney Poitier and Burt Lancaster, and features performances by Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright and Emmy winners Richard Kiley and Cleavon Little. The powerful miniseries premiered April 1991 and received widespread critical acclaim. It’s an exhilarating dramatization of a critical turning point in the nation’s history and considered to be one of the greatest courtroom dramas ever made.

There are countless genres from comedy, reality TV, drama and thrillers to choose from this week. These are just a few of our favorites. Comment what you’re watching below.

Check out the trailers for this week’s list below:

1. ‘The Kardashians’ S5

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Hulu. 

2. ‘Abbott Elementary’ S3

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Hulu. 

3. ‘Outer Range’ S2

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Prime Video. 

4. ‘Bridgerton’ S3

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Netflix. 

5. ‘Doctor Who’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Disney+. 

6. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ S5

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Paramount+. 

7. ‘The Veil’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Hulu.

8. ‘Hacks’ S3

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Max. 

9. ‘Knuckles’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Paramount+. 

10. ‘The Big Cigar’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Apple TV+. 

11. ‘Separate But Equal’

Source:YouTube

Available for purchase on Prime Video.

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter television tv
Our 'What To Watch' TV List Returns With The Kardashians, Outer Range, & The Big Cigar

