Man Connected To The Death Of T-Pain’s Niece Commits Suicide

He was wanted by the police at the time of death.

A wanted man, connected to the killing of T-Pain‘s niece, was found dead on Tuesday, February 21.

Tavon Jackson, 25, was able to elude arrest since August 2016, when he allegedly walked into a Tallahassee, Florida Walgreens and stabbed his child’s mother, Javona Glover, who is T-Pain’s niece, to death. Now, the victim’s family is finding comfort in knowing her killer is gone, as AllHipHop reports police believe he committed suicide.

“I am happy and relieved,” the victim’s mom said of Jackson’s death. “It gives me closure. I thank the Tallahassee Police Department and the US Marshals. They promised me from the beginning that they would not give up until he was found one way or the other, and that’s exactly what happened. Now our family can begin to move forward and heal,” she continued.

Jackson’s body was found in the woods near the Players Club Apartments.

