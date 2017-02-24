Food Cart Giving Free Food To Black People Has Some Folks Heated

If your melanin was extra radiant yesterday morning, you might have been in luck for a free meal. A pop-up food cart in the Bronx is causing heads to turn with its promotion of free food with a sign that read “black people only.” See the photo below.

Some folks, imaginably those who are lacking in the melanin department, are condemning the sign as racist. One women protested, “Are you kidding me? If I did something like that, it would be considered hate.” The woman running the food cart insisted the station wasn’t restricted to African Americans. She argued “Mexican people are black.”

It seems the owner is keeping the whole diaspora in mind. Do you agree with her business and statement?

Either way, the pop-up shop closed around 10:30am yesterday. No news yet on whether it will make a controversial comeback.

