Three Transgender Women Reportedly Murdered Within Three Days In Louisiana

It’s been a tragic week in Louisiana due to the deaths of three Black trans women over the course of three days.

On Saturday night, Chyna Doll Dupree, was killed outside of a shopping center according to the Times Picayune.

When news of her death hit friends and loved ones, they shared messages of love support and grief. 33-year old Dupree was also a performer and videos of her routines are making the rounds on the Internet. One person wrote, “Chyna Gibson was my ride or die. I watched her grow into a beautiful woman, so proud of the person she became…this hurt like hell.” One of her drag routines can be seen below.

On Monday, Ciara McElveen was stabbed to death in New Orleans. According to the New Orleans Police Department she was found in the 7th ward and transported to University Medical Center, where she died.

Rest In Power #CiaraMcElveen. She is the 6th Trans woman murdered this year, She was 21 years old. #BlackTransLivesMatter #BLMHOU pic.twitter.com/yn9NJGkIa5 — BLMHouston (@BLMHOU) February 27, 2017

Mic.com interviewed Syria Sinclaire, who worked with McElveen doing outreach to homeless people in New Orleans. She is also a member of the transgender community and the program coordinator at the Tulane Drop-IN Wellness Center. She said, “Trans women don’t want any special privileges,” She continues, “We should have the right to live our lives open and free and not be taunted and traumatized by the general public if they don’t approve.”

A third trans woman, Jaquarrius Holland, was also found dead. This news is still breaking, but we’ll keep you updated as news surfaces. See the post below.

An LGBT youth advocacy organization based in New Orleans, BreakOUT!, says it will be creating a space for people to grieve Duprees and McElveen’s death.

Our condolences go out to their friends and family.

