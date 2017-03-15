Home > News

LOL: Twitter Rips Carmelo Anthony For His Fur Outfit

The Internet never stops.

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony was giving us early 2000s Cam’ron realness this Tuesday with his winter fashion choice. After the Knicks beat the Pacers 87-81 at Madison Square Garden, Anthony geared up for the New York cold by throwing on a gigantic fur hat and coat.

Of course, Twitter couldn’t deal.

Some were ready to add Anthony as a playable character to Street Fighters.

While others referenced everyone from Migos, to Seinfeld, to Macklemore.

It seems like an abundance of fur isn’t everyone’s fashion choice. But hey, it was cold outside! Whatever gets the job done.

