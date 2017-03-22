Home > News

Eazy-E’s Son Wants People In Jail For Not Disclosing Their HIV Status

Much evidence shows why this is a problem.

ross094

Leave a comment
Eazy-E Portrait Session

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

The late Eazy-E‘s son, Lil Eazy-E, claims to be an HIV activist, yet he is for harsh punitive punishment when it comes to HIV-positive sex-partners not disclosing their status. In an interview with TMZ, Lil’ Eazy-E said he was against California lawmakers possibly lowering the penalty for knowingly exposing a sex partner to HIV. By his thinking, knowingly exposing a partner is the same as giving a death sentence and it should be treated as a felony, not a misdemeanor.

He further gives the insidious example of a woman possibly wanting to mess “the whole football team up” by knowingly infecting them. He also believes we can’t allow a “down low man” to go around “poking at these beautiful women” unprotected. You can watch the full video below.

So “down low men” are the sole culprits participating in unsafe sex and spreading HIV? Spiteful women living with HIV must be tamed or else they could kill off the whole football team? And this is an HIV activist?

Much research and medical breakthroughs have proven that HIV is no longer a death sentence. Though conversations about safe sex should always be had, criminalizing people who don’t disclose their HIV-positive status can have dire consequences, especially for communities that are already criminalized and stigmatized (e.g. HIV rates are already high amongst Black gay men, which could put them at a higher risk of being funneled into the prison system).

Lil Eazy-E’s father died from AIDS, so it’s understandable that he sticks close to the issue. But a more complex (and modern) understanding of HIV in relation to mental health, access to resources, and efforts to dismantle mass incarceration could be beneficial for the 32-year old rapper.

 

Black communities , eazy e , HIV , Lil Eazy-E , STI

Also On Global Grind:

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

23 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Continue reading Eazy-E’s Son Wants People In Jail For Not Disclosing Their HIV Status

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”