Home > News

Texas Woman Lied About Being Raped And Kidnapped By Black Men

Read how she staged a crime.

ross094

Leave a comment
Israelis of Ethiopian Origin Protest Racism in Kiryat Malakhi

Source: Uriel Sinai / Getty Images

In Denison, Texas, an eighteen-year-old White woman ran into a church and told congregants that she had been kidnapped and raped by three masked Black men. The accuser, Breana Harmon Talbott, appeared bloody and battered. She was only wearing a bra, T-shirt and underwear.

Talbott’s serious claims incited racist tweets and posts across her community. One social media commentator even posted, “Three black man kidnapped and gang raped an engaged 18 year old white girl yesterday. IF THE RACES WERE REVERSED, THIS WOULD BE NATIONAL NEWS. THESE MEN DESERVE TO BE HANGED.”

Well come to find out, Talbott’s claims were all lies.

According to the Denison Police Department on Wednesday, Talbott fabricated the whole story, and confessed her dishonesty to a member of the investigative team working the case. Denison Police Chief, Jay Burch, issued a statement, saying, “Talbott’s hoax was also insulting to our community and especially offensive to the African-American community due to her description of the so-called suspects in her hoax.”

According to Dallas News, Talbott had self-inflicted injuries and Burch reported, “It is our understanding that medical personnel who examined Talbott were unable to corroborate that Talbott had been sexually assaulted.”

Burch continues, “The department will file a criminal case against her for false report to a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor” and will “seek restitution for the significant costs for conducting such a major investigation.”

Thankfully, racist lies have consequences.

Talbott was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Grayson County Correctional Facility in Sherman, Texas.

 

 

racism , white woman

Also On Global Grind:

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

23 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Continue reading Texas Woman Lied About Being Raped And Kidnapped By Black Men

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”