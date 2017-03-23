Katt Williams Accused Of Assault In Lawsuit By His Former Assistant

It appears Katt Williams‘ legal troubles continue to stack up. The 45-year-old comedian is being sued by a former assistant who claims she endured multiple incidents of abuse from Williams. The former assistant, Yadira Torres, revealed she is the same woman Williams punched back in July 2016 at Sportsmen’s Lodge restaurant in Studio City. However, this altercation was only one part to her overall alarming experience.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Torres further stated that Williams verbally abused her, shortchanged her with payments, and once “restrained” her in a hotel room for three hours as “punishment.” It’s not clear as to what propelled Williams to do such a thing.

Torres also revealed that Williams left her stranded at an Atlanta airport for 24 hours with no money to catch a flight back home.

One can’t help but see disturbing parallels between Williams’ real life and his many famous pimp characterizations. Torres’ accounts make things not so funny anymore. Williams has yet to reply to the lawsuit.

