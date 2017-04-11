This Is Why A Security Guard Pepper Sprayed Boosie Badazz 

, formerly known as Lil Boosie, and some of his crew were the victims of a pepper spray this past Sunday in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The rapper was performing in the city that Saturday night. His appearance came in the middle of Black Beach Weekend, which is known to attract large crowds of Black youth throughout the south.

On Sunday, Boosie Badazz and his crew stopped at Edgewater Mall. While in the Dillard’s department store, fans gathered around the rapper. However, this seemed to conflict with one security guard because he asked Badazz to leave. “The security guard just kept saying, ‘Leave, leave, leave,'” one fan, Crystal Whitmore, told the Sun Herald. “When he didn’t leave, the security guard just maced him.” You can watch video of the incident below.

Biloxi Police Lt. Christopher De Back reported that the guard pepper sprayed at least one person in an attempt to push the crowd out of the department store.

After the crowd left the store, three men, who police say are associated with Boosie Badazz, attacked the security guard and a Biloxi police officer. They knocked both of them to the ground and proceeded to kick and punch them, according to Page Six. Badazz was present during the assault but did not engage, said De Back. Police reported the assailants leaving in a van and they were arrested four miles away.

Three men were charged with simple assault on a police officer, which is a felony, and simple assault on the security officer. The ones apprehended included 19-year-old Ivy Givens of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; 32-year-old Sedale Coleman of Tucker, Georgia; and 26-year-old Patrick Tolbert of Mobile, Alabama. Givens and Coleman left the Harrison County jail on Monday after posting $50,000 bail. Tolbert is still under custody until he can post bail. The driver of the van, 33-year-old Ollie Harper of Atlanta, was also arrested for possessing a stolen gun. Harper is also still in jail pending $50,000 bail.

Lastly, two 17-year-old juveniles from Baton Rouge were arrested with one facing charges of assaulting both the guard and the officer. The other teen is only charged with assaulting the officer.

Whitmore, who left before the assault on the guard and the officer, felt the authorities could have handled the situation differently. When speaking of Badazz, she explained, “He can’t help it because he has fans that want to see him.” When speaking of law enforcement, she continued, “I feel like if they had come to him the right way, he would have left…but they came to him and just started saying, ‘Leave, leave.’”

Boosie Badazz’s camp has yet to respond to the incident, but we’ll keep you updated.

