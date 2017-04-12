Home > News

This Restaurant Wouldn’t Serve NBA Star Anthony Davis Because He Was Wearing A Hoodie

A decision they might regret considering his bank account.

ross094

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

One Japanese restaurant in West Hollywood might reconsider their dress code after a missed business with a NBA star.

Anthony Davis, a forward for the New Orleans Pelicans and MVP of the All-Star game, was turned away from the restaurant Katana this past Monday. He reportedly wasn’t adhering to the establishment’s dress code by wearing a team hoodie. Davis made various attempts to explain that he could not take off his hoodie because he had a sleeveless shirt underneath. However, the doorman still prevented him from entering the restaurant.

According to Page Six, one witness testified that “Davis was pleading with the doorman, saying, ‘Me and my teammates just want to get something to eat.’” The witness continued, “Davis even offered to spend a fortune to rent the private room, but the doorman said, ‘No, you can’t come in wearing a hoodie.’ So Davis got back in his SUV and left, and only then did the restaurant manager come running out, freaking out at the doorman.”

The restaurant’s website says that “beachwear, athletic tops and T-shirts . . . are not permitted in the restaurant.” Oh well, it appears Davis decided to take his millions elsewhere. Their loss.

Anthony Davis

