Breaking: Facebook Live Killer Commits Suicide

Pennsylvania State Police said a 37-year-old Stephens was seen by authorities on Tuesday morning. Then, after “a brief pursuit,” he shot and killed himself. Stephens was at large for the murder of Robert Godwin, Sr., 74.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.

Police say Godwin was a random victim for Stephens. The elderly man was walking home from an Easter meal with family when Stephens approached him and shot him at close range. The incident was recorded and posted to Stephen’s Facebook page. He complained that his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane, and his mother influenced his random killing.

The Cleveland Police Department, the FBI, and other statewide law enforcement offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to Stephens’ arrest. Authorities suspected that he might have left the state and they alerted residents in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan.

Now in Stephen’s passing, Governor Tom Wolf (D) of Pennsylvania thanked the police’s attempts at apprehending Stephens. Wolf said he was “thankful no one in PA was hurt.” We’ll keep you updated if more news should surface following Stephen’s death.