Watch: Loud Sex Interrupted This Tennis Match

A hilarious distraction!

Adrian Moore

Tennis ball

Source: Creative Crop / Getty

It’s not out of the ordinary to hear tennis players moan and yell every time they serve a ball or execute a forearm swing. However, it is out of the ordinary to have yells and moans pierce the air when it’s not coming from an athlete. This is exactly what happened recently at a Sarasota Open tennis match. Attention was diverted away from the two opponents, Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger, when loud moans could be heard throughout the venue. Someone was getting it in!

Tiafoe responded to the moans with a face of disbelief and humor. The announcer believed the sex sounds were coming from an audience member watching porn on their phone — eventually, the noises died down. However, that seemed to be round one for two lucky lovers. The announcer finally realized that the cries of pleasure weren’t coming from a phone, but an actual couple having sex in an apartment nearby. “It can’t be that good,” Tiafoe yelled to a laughing audience. You can watch the footage for yourself below.

“At least somebody is having a good night,” the announcer said. With Tiafoe winning his match 6-3, 6-2, luckily he had a good night, too…despite the hilarious distraction.

