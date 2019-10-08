5 Things Instagram Should Have Done Instead Of Adding ‘Dark Mode’ Feature

So Instagram is back on their ish again, updating stuff without asking anyone what they think about it. IG users were shocked on Monday to discover they that the popular app has added yet another feature that no one asked for. CNN reports,

“[Instagram] is the latest major app to latch onto the eye-strain-reducing, battery-saving, chic-looking trend that’s sweeping the globe. The photo-sharing app’s new appearance is similar to its rivals’: It’s embracing the darkness by flipping the default white background to black and gray.”

Starting today, you can use Instagram in dark mode on iOS 13 or Android 10. Turn dark mode on your phone to try it out. 👀 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) October 8, 2019

Needless to say, no one is really feeling it.

Dark mode is for serial killers only 🤢 — Nov. 7th 🎈 (@OfficiallyVybez) October 8, 2019

The dark mode is horrible. Instagram has lost its essence and elegance. And removing the “activity followed” tab is the worst decision. How are we going to find new store profiles if it was easier through what your friends were following? — 🔥 (@laramarlop) October 8, 2019

There are a number of things IG could’ve done to make the app better — so we put together a list, to help them and us out. Hit the flip to check it out.

