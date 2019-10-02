Press Play: Joaquin Phoenix’s Awkward ‘Joker’ Outtake, Adrienne Bailon Denies Being The Flamingo On ‘The Masked Singer’

This week, Joaquin Phoenix hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live! to dish on playing the Joker and all was well until the late night show aired an unfortunate outtake from the shooting of the movie. Putting Phoenix on full blast, the clip shows the actor in a regrettable moment, in which he’s really upset at an annoying crew member named Larry.

Jimmy praised Joaquin’s Joker performance and they also talked losing weight for the role, laughed over spoilers, and more until the 8:24 mark. We WILL say, Joaquin does give Cher her proper praise before storming off in the viral video. But, not surprisingly, he was really embarrassed after Jimmy and crew aired it.

“Sometimes movies get intense because you’re a lot of people in a small space and you’re trying to find something… so it can feel intense, but that was supposed to be private,” he said with a smile. “I’m a little embarrassed. I’m sorry about that, I’m sorry you guys had to see that.”

