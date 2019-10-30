Lily-Rose Depp Speaks On The King, Knowing The Vibes In New York

The old saying goes, The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. So when I got to see Lily-Rose Depp follow in her father’s footsteps and act in her latest movie The King streaming on Netflix this weekend, I was expecting great things from this young lady. FYI, she delivers. In the war sage for the crown of England, we follow a young Henry V journey through deceit, war, and treachery in order to become a reluctant King of England in the 15th century, in the aftermath of his brother’s death. Then once he takes the crown he has to right the wrongs of his father, but things ain’t right in his crew.

I won’t go too deep into the movie but Lily-Rose Depp plays a French princess named Catherine, who plays alongside her real-life boyfriend Timothee Chalamet who stars as Henry V. From the moment we first see Lily-Rose on camera you can feel the power and the importance of her scene and each word she speaks holds weight. I talked to her about this role, “I was pleasantly surprised about what a voice she has, and how strong she was. Especially when we are talking about women in that time period. I think the voice that David and Joel gave her in the writing was really impressive to see and I couldn’t wait to play with that.”

The young Depp goes on to speak about how her character’s council to Henry ends up being so much different from the council and advice as to all the other men in the film. During the interview, we also got to talk about what type of music she listened to while filming and what her process was to get into this character. It’s a fun interview with a young talented actress that’s definitely worth checking out.

