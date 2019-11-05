SMH: Maryland Man Reportedly Stabbed To Death Over Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

The nation’s love for the Popeyes chicken sandwich has gone from funny to frightening. The fast food chain brought the sandwich back and customers have been fighting over it ever since its return. Most recently, a man was stabbed in connection to the chicken sandwich — yes, you read that right.

From CBS:

“A man was stabbed to death in Maryland on Monday in a fight linked to a Popeyes chicken sandwich, CBS Baltimore reports. The stabbing happened outside one of the fast food chain’s restaurants in Prince George County, police said. Prince George County Police spokesperson Jennifer Donelan said the fight involved two men who were in line for the release of a new chicken sandwich. It appears one may have cut in line in front of the other, Donelan said.”

According to the site, police were called when the fight broke out. When authorities arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim in the parking lot with several stab wounds. “The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died” police said, according to CBS.

We are keeping the young man’s loved ones in our prayers.

