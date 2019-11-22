New Music: PartyNextDoor Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans After Dropping “The News” & “Loyal” Feat. Drake

View this post on Instagram Friday A post shared by PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) on Nov 19, 2019 at 2:44am PST

It’s Friday and that means new music from PartyNextDoor.

In case you missed it, PND hit social media earlier this week and wrote “Friday.” Fans were waiting at the edge of their seats as the singer-songwriter dropped two new songs late last night — “Loyal,” a joint effort with frequent collaborator Drake and another titled “The News.”

me pressing play on two new partynextdoor tracks after waiting two years 😢pic.twitter.com/RWxj8rSjgw — Genius (@Genius) November 22, 2019

As far as what to expect from the singles, Party tweeted two years ago “I’m taking my time with this album, It’s straight party & unapologetic.” Stream both songs below and let us know if you think his description holds true so far.

Partynextdoor makes the type of toxic situationship music I stan. — S (@sha3bazz) November 22, 2019

ALSO: Cardi B Is Santa's Competition In New Pepsi Commercial & Fans Love Every Moment Of It

