Cardi B Is Santa’s Competition In New Pepsi Commercial & Fans Love Every Moment Of It

Cardi B has had some controversial moments in the media, but mostly she makes us laugh like hell, which we really appreciate.

The Grammy award-winning rapper is starring in another Pepsi commercial and it’s got just the right amount of flavor. Starting off with a fairy tale that sees Cardi B being snubbed by Santa Claus, the story ends with Cardi on top and making it rain all over the world. Santa’s got some competition in Cardi B and fans are loving every moment of it.

Cardi B’s Pepsi commercial is the best commercial I’ve ever fuckin seen 😭😂😂😂😂😂😂 — glitter trash ✨ (@peepsgothgirl) November 21, 2019

“Cardi B’s Pepsi commercial is the best commercial I’ve ever f*uckin seen,” one fan tweeted. Check out the commercial up top and see a few more reactions on the flip.

