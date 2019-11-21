Cardi B Is Santa’s Competition In New Pepsi Commercial & Fans Love Every Moment Of It

Cardi B has had some controversial moments in the media, but mostly she makes us laugh like hell, which we really appreciate.
The Grammy award-winning rapper is starring in another Pepsi commercial and it’s got just the right amount of flavor. Starting off with a fairy tale that sees Cardi B being snubbed by Santa Claus, the story ends with Cardi on top and making it rain all over the world. Santa’s got some competition in Cardi B and fans are loving every moment of it.
ALSO READ: Reported Lyft Driver Allegedly Attacked Woman Who Played Reggaeton In His Car
“Cardi B’s Pepsi commercial is the best commercial I’ve ever f*uckin seen,” one fan tweeted. Check out the commercial up top and see a few more reactions on the flip.
1 2 3 4 5Next page »