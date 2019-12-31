Funny As Sh*t: Comedian TravQue Pranks Jadakiss, Nas, Tory Lanez & More With Copycat Rapper Routine

Rising star TravQue has had social media crying tears of laughter after releasing a new “I Got Bars” compilation video.

In the clip, the up-and-coming comedian walks up to famous rappers and asks if he can spit some bars for them, then spits bars that belong to said rapper. Simple, but the rappers’ reactions are hilarious. Tune in above to see Jadakiss, Tory Lanez, Waka Flocka and more give TravQue some time, only to be shocked in the end.

Spoiler alert: Jadakiss was not playing about his lyrics and has since gone viral. Got to love him.

Hit the flip for a few more must-see TravQue moments.

