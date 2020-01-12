ICYMI: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Talk ‘Bad Boys For Life,’ Uncle Phil, & Nepotism For CRWN

Ahead of Bad Boys For Life dropping in theaters this week, iconic duo Will Smith and Martin Lawrence sat with Elliott Wilson for his CRWN series. Hitting up the ever historic Apollo Theater in Harlem for the interview, the accomplished actors talked all about what their Bad Boys brotherhood means, over a decade having passed since their last film, going from being sitcom stars on television to lead actors in the box office, and much more.

“At the time that we did the first one, ’95, it was two Black guys in a movie. That was a big deal back then!,” Smith told Wilson of the early days, adding “It was like just what Bad Boys meant to the community and then we came back with Bad Boys 2 and it worked and I just didn’t want to wreck the franchise. I felt like I had other sequels in my career that I didn’t feel like… I didn’t land it… but with this one, I just wanted to protect this franchise. I wanted to make sure that the story was right, that it had something to say, that it was funny, and that it deserved to be made again — not just ‘people like sequels, so let’s just do a sequel.’ The bad boys had to come correct.”

ALSO: Greatness Begets Greatness | The Many, MANY Talents Of 8-Year-Old Blue Ivy Carter

Tune in above, plus of course the legend is going viral once more for being just that… a legend. Check that out below.

Will Smith is forever The Fresh Prince, but can he remember the lyrics to 1988’s “Brand New Funk” when put on the spot by @RealSway? pic.twitter.com/kvjSIImc3f — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) January 9, 2020

Also On Global Grind: