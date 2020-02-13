Press Play: J. Cole x Puma Release ‘The Dreamer,’ Lil Dicky Series Gets A Trailer, & More

There isn’t much detail on the deal J. Cole signed with Puma, but now we get some content that celebrates the rapper. In a short film titled The Dreamer, fans get a quick look at J. Cole as a child, nursing his dreams of playing ball. Check it out up top.

PHOTOS: Bih From Da Souf | 27 Real *ss, Trill *ss Pics Of Bad*ss Mulatto

Elsewhere in film, Dev Patel stars as Sir Gawain in The Green Knight, a fantasy based on Arthurian legend.

“Against all odds, Sir Gawain sets out on a treacherous journey to come face to face with (wait for it…) the Green Knight, who (wait for it…) has green skin. The Green Knight also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Kate Dickie, and Sarita Choudhury,” Mashable writes in a short synopsis, adding “The mystical film promises ghosts, thieves, giants, and trickery along Sir Gawain’s journey, and hits theaters on May 29.”

ALSO: All The Tweets That Prove Gucci Mane Is The Life Coach We Need

Tune in.

Lil Dicky is getting his own television series and if you know Dicky, you know it’s about to be hilarious.

ALSO: Welcome Back | Dej Loaf Drops Visual For New Song “Bubbly”

In the clip up top, you see Dicky chasing his dream of becoming a rapper, at a doctor’s appt for his “Lil Dicky,” and things going downhill after he reveals he stole the beat that got him noticed. “The show centers on Dave (Burd), a suburban neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he might actually convince the world,” Deadline writes.

Check out the clip up top for a few cameos from some of your faves. Dave hits FX March 4.