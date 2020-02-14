Playlist Poppin’: Summer Walker Gifts Fans Live Band Version Of “Body” For Valentine’s Day

Summer Walker has been the talk of the music industry for months now. After releasing her critically-acclaimed debut album Over It, critics criticized the singer-songwriter’s live shows, in which she purportedly came across as less than enthusiastic. There were also some concerns raised about her meet-and-greets, to which Summer responded:

“I just want to say to all the fans who purchase meet & greets I really APPRECIATE y’all taking the extra time to meet me and share your stories. I tell everyone individually ‘thank you’, I spread love, we laugh & I give genuine compliments,” adding “Now for those who’re upset b/c I don’t give hugs idk what to tell you…I’m an empath, and that transference of energy from that many people each day would literally KILL me. … So I ask you please respect my space in those moments.”

Summer canceled a few of her tour shows due to social anxiety and, most recently, she announced she wouldn’t be making any music after 2020. What can we say? Summer’s her own woman and whether or not we get it, she has every right to be.

For Valentine’s Day, fans received the live band version of her song “Body,” however. The acoustic track has been dubbed an Amazon original and is part of Amazon Music’s R&B Rotation playlist.

Check out a snippet below!