Press Play: Elisabeth Moss Pranked At ‘Invisible Man’ Junket, David Beckham Hits ‘The Tonight Show’

We’re sure you’ve seen the teasers for The Invisible Man by now, starring Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. In a new promo clip of sorts, the two are pranked by an invisible presence during a junket for the highly-anticipated movie. Alongside a few journalists, who were also scared out of their minds, Moss and Jackson-Cohen witnessed a suitcase closing by itself, and more. Watch up top. The Invisible Man hits theaters this Friday, February 28.

David Beckham took a moment to stop by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week.

While there, the legendary soccer player talked about everything from how he met his wife Victoria Beckham to being obsessed with Legos. He told Fallon he was aware Victoria was a Spice Girl:

“We knew of them, obviously, because they were pretty big at the time. And I was just establishing myself in the Manchester United team at the time. But we all had our favorite Spice Girl,” he admitted. “She’d had a couple of drinks so I decided why not, I’ll try and get her number.”

Apparently, they talked for a while during that first meeting and it meant so much to him, he kept some memorabilia from the day. “We talked for about an hour in the players’ lounge,” he explained, adding “She actually got the train up that day so she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have.”

