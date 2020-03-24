Three Of Our Fave New Netflix Shows Just Got Renewed For A Second Season

Good news! Three of our favorite Netflix shows are getting renewed for a second season — The Circle, Love Is Blind, and Rhythm + Flow.

The Circle is super interesting because it’s basically our lives right at now as we fight coronavirus. If you haven’t watched, The Circle brings different people together online, as they compete to become “superinfluencers” who have the power to kick other players out of the game. They have online parties and only communicate through The Circle’s messaging software, so they never actually know if the person they’re talking to is catfish.

Love Is Blind damn near took over the internet, so even if you haven’t watched it we know you at least heard of it. The first season of Love Is Blind had 15 men and 15 women date without ever seeing one another. Potential couples only met if they decided to get engaged and then married in an expedited wedding. Five engaged couples were then sent to Mexico to spend more quality time with one another and it was there that folks finally got to see some of the people they’d been blindly chatting it up with (other than their fiancés, of course). Needless to say, there was tons of drama. Season 2 of the viral show is currently casting in Chicago and season 3 will follow, according to a press release.

ALSO: Love Is Blind | These Sexy-Meets-Wholesome Photos Of Lauren Made Us Oh So Jealous Of Cameron

And, in the first season of Rhythm + Flow — the first real competition series dedicated to Hip Hop — Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I. auditioned talent in their respective cities, in addition to L.A. where the late Nipsey Hussle and Snoop Dogg lent their expertise. We went on to see several amazing rappers compete in pretty intense contests that prepared them for what life is like once you’re in the music industry. Cardi, Chance, and Tip will all return for season 2 and season 3 has already been given the green light!

ALSO: We Miss You King | Check Out These Bittersweet Photos Of Nipsey Hussle Filming Rhythm + Flow With T.I.

We’re excited to know each of these shows will be returning. “It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials, said via press release. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

Stay tuned!

Also On Global Grind: