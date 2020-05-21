Happy Birthday, King! All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style

Today, people around the world are celebrating one of the most famous entertainers of all time, the late Notorious B.I.G. If Biggie were still alive, he would have turned 48 years old and, let’s just be honest, your favorite rapper might not have even had a chance at poppin’ with him in the mix. Biggie has influenced the rap game to no end — from Hip Hop veterans like Lil Kim and Jay-Z to newcomers like Meg Thee Stallion, his imprint on the game is undeniable.

He contributed so much incredible music, all of which withstands the test of time — and even though he infamously said “Black and ugly as ever,” he was a beautiful guy with show-stopping style. One of the closest people to the music icon, Lil Kim told Entertainment Weekly in 2016…

“He became my friend, my lover, my everything. I was his biggest fan,” adding ““He knew I would be the biggest female rapper. I think I inspired him to want to do different things and be different. We were a match made in heaven, like Sonny and Cher or Ashford and Simpson.”

Biggie was not only revered for his music, writing, and ability to groom rising stars — fans loved his presentation. Today, we celebrate the Notorious B.I.G with all the lessons he taught us about getting fly.

Check out the gallery below and may Big Poppa continue to rest in peace.