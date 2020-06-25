Live Stream: Watch John Legend’s Virtual ‘A Night For Bigger Love’ Concert Tonight At 6PM ET

Tonight, John Legend will be performing his first-ever virtual concert!

Fresh off his Verzuz battle with Alicia Keys, the icon is partnering with Wave to serenade fans with songs from his new album, Bigger Love. It should be pretty cool, especially since John will appear as a digital avatar in a virtual world.

“The concert is free, and will be available to stream on YouTube and Twitter. Attendees will also have the ability to send visual gifts throughout the concert, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the FREEAMERICA campaign, which was founded by John to transform America’s criminal justice system,” Just Jared writes, adding “The concert begins at 3:00 PM PT / 6:00 PM ET, and you can watch below or head to wave.watch/JohnLegend for more details.”

If you’ve never heard of it, the Wave platform “transforms your favorite artists into digital avatars, who perform live in an immersive and fantastical virtual world.” And, here’s an official description of the FREEAMERICA campaign, courtesy of the official website: “FREEAMERICA exists to amplify the voices of individuals impacted by the criminal justice system and those who are working to change it. By challenging stereotypes, breaking down barriers, and uplifting solutions, we are helping to end mass incarceration and invest in just, equitable, and thriving communities across the United States.”

Tune into the clip up top at 6pm ET!

