Rohan Marley Speaks Out After His Daughter With Ms. Lauryn Hill Talks Childhood ‘Trauma’

Selah Marley, the 21-year-old daughter of Ms. Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley, recently posted a two-hour Instagram video discussing her childhood traumas and healing journey. After later clarifying some of her comments, her father has spoken out in response to his daughter.

In Selah’s initial Instagram video, which has since been taken down, Selah talked about how she started having issues in her life when her dad left. According to TheJasmineBrand, she explained:

“I have a form of split personality to some degree, I mean not to like you know diagnose myself, but just a form of split because it’s like, a part of me stopped growing at the age that my dad left.”

She continued:

“I feel like something just stopped or maybe it never grew, it never developed…especially when it comes to men, like males in my life. They bring out this dark, dark, dark thing inside of me because I feel like I need them…like I hurt them because I’m mad at them, because I’m mad at my father for not being around but I need them because I don’t have a father so I need someone.”

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Marley has now released a statement through his publicist, explaining:

“Selah’s expression on Instagram is a healing process for her. I’m very happy that she is fearless in her expression. I love her very much and do apologize for any contributions I may have added by arguing in front of her as a child. I’ve grown as a man, a spiritual being and a father. I am constantly growing and will teach my children to always take the higher road in any disagreements. I will be there for her no matter how many hours, days, months or years it will take. I will be the best Dad that I can be. One Love.”

Selah later explained that she was never trying to bash her parents. “I never said that I did not love them. I said their shortcomings created trauma that I now need to consciously and actively heal from.”

Along with speaking about issues with her dad, Selah said her mom was “very angry” and “not easy to talk to.” She said that although she was an “amazing woman,” she used to “spank us to no avail,” according to Hot New Hip Hop.

“That’s that slave sh*t. That was some slavery sh*t. All Black parents were on that sh*t,” Selah said.

Although Ms. Hill has yet to speak out on her daughter’s video, Selah’s father continues to send his love. On an hour and a half long update video Selah posted to Instagram, Marley commented:

“I LOVE YOU MY LIONESS. The truth might be an offense but it’s not a sin. I LOVE YOU. I totally understand what you mean.”

