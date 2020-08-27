Netflix Drops Trailer For Lena Waithe-Produced, Radha Blank-Directed Film ‘The Forty-Year-Old Version’

Lena Waithe is producing a new Netflix film, starring Radha Blank, Imani Lewis, and more. We won’t have to wait too long for the highly-anticipated movie, titled The Forty-Year-Old Version, as it’s due on the streaming service October 9. Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of Just Jared:

“Radha, a down-on-her-luck NY playwright, is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. But when she foils what seems like her last shot at success, she’s left with no choice but to reinvent herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime. The Forty-Year-Old Version follows Radha as she vacillates between the worlds of Hip Hop and theater on a quest to find her true voice.”

The Forty-Year-Old Version, also written and directed by Radha Blank, won the Directing Prize at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Check out the trailer and chime in on the underground hit.

