Mona Or Dee Dee Thorne: Which ‘Half & Half’ Sibling Are You? [Quiz]

This week, Netflix re-released the last of several classic Black sitcoms the company acquired earlier this year.

The Parkers, Sister, Sister, Girlfriends, and more were among some of the exciting titles that had the streaming company going viral over the summer. Yesterday, when One on One and Half & Half dropped, the internet went into frenzy mode all over again.

That said, we want to celebrate two of our favorite on-screen sisters, Mona and Dee Dee Thorne, played by the ever beautiful Rachel True and Essence Atkins, respectively. A fun-loving series, Half & Half follows the half-sisters as they come together in adulthood to get to know each other better. Mona and Dee Dee couldn’t be more different, but they manage to embrace what makes them unique and we loved watching that process.

Not to mention, the Half & Half theme song (sung by Melonie Daniels) is top-tier.

“You guys!!! 💜 tomorrow Half & Half starts showing on @netflix as part of their #strongblacklead programming!! 💜💜💜💜its Mona day!! 💜 I love playing Mona she’s one of the OG awkward‘s 🤪A manic Pixie black girl magic lady ahead of her time💜 #blackgirlmagic #racheltrue #halfandhalf,” an excited Rachel True wrote on Instagram.

Take our quick quiz below to see if you’re more Mona or Dee Dee and be sure to stream the classic on Netflix ASAP.

Also On Global Grind: