Chance The Rapper & His Wife Kirsten Just Shared The Sweetest Family Photos Ever

Chance The Rapper and his bae Kirsten Bennett are one of our favorite celebrity families. Much to our enjoyment, the couple has been posting the most precious photos this week, with Kirsten even sharing an inspiring message about love, family and marriage.

“I hope when you look at us, you don’t see ‘the perfect family.’ I hope you see two imperfect human beings who are doing their best to cultivate a home rooted in Love & Grace,” the beauty captioned a family flick that included daughters Kensli and Marli. “Marriage is difficult. It would be irresponsible to say otherwise, or give ya’ll the impression that it’s a walk in the park. It forces you to confront A LOT of parts of yourself you didn’t know were there.. especially in this season of being home way more than we’re used to lol but I believe it is worth it, when you both commit to doing the inner work . A reminder to stand in gratitude, for the family we have created. flaws & all.”

Chance followed that awww moment with some pics of his own. He said he loves better ever since he started loving his girls. See the photos they’ve shared so far below.

May God Bless their family.

