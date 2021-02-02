Apple Music To Honor Black ‘Matriarchs’ & More In Month-Long Celebration Of Black Families [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

February is Black History Month and Apple Music is here to help us celebrate all month long.

Exploring different familial themes each week, the streaming service will begin with the “Matriarch” to honor the strength and leadership of Black women. For the entire month, subscribers will have access to curated playlists, essays, original videos, radio shows, and more from Black musicians, authors, influencers, and directors like Ava Duvernay, John Legend, Naomi Campbell, Monica, Tracee Ellis Ross… the list goes on. They’ll be 24-hour music video takeovers featuring artists like H.E.R, Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Pharrell Williams, and more. Plus, Apple Music radio is going to air new shows across Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country. It’s lit!

In addition to the “Matriarch” theme that explores the influence of Black women, the streaming service has announced themes of “Chosen Family,” “Nourishment and Resilience,” and “Future Generations” — with an overall goal of honoring the Black Family as a whole in coming weeks.

“We’ve been exploring new ways that we can use Apple Music to elevate and amplify black voices – not just in music but across all industries — because Black history IS American history, Black culture IS pop culture as it touches and influences everything,” Ebro Darden (Apple Music’s Global Head of Hip-Hop and R&B) said. “What we are doing this month, all of the original content and the incredible and inspiring people we are working with, it’s helping to shape a narrative and share stories about Black life that are not often told on mainstream platforms. Its something that the team and I have been dedicated to since day one and we have not let up since.”

Check out Monica’s ‘Matriarchs’ playlist below and stay tuned for more fire content.