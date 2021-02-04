Get Excited: ‘All American’ Officially Renewed For A 4th Season [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Good news, All American fans!

This week, the CW announced a string of renewals and it looks like our favorite football drama will be getting a season 4. Starring Taye Diggs, Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, and more, the series follows a high school football star [Ezra] from South Central, Los Angeles as he’s recruited to play for the Beverly Hills team. Along the ride, he deals with the realities of two separate worlds — the gang-riddled hood he grew up in and the lavish, drama-filled lifestyle he’s been welcomed into. So far, it’s made for a very interesting coming-of-age series.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Network, said in a statement according to PopCulture.com.

All American is just one of twelve shows that have been renewed, including Charmed, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Walker, Batwoman, The Flash, Dynasty, Riverdale, and more. See the full list below. In case you missed it, there’s a new Batwoman in town by the name of Javicia Leslie. Click here to meet her and stay tuned!

