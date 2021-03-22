Amazon Prime’s Upcoming Series ‘THEM’ Is A Petrifying Exploration Of Terror In America [Trailer]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Amazon has released the first official trailer for upcoming anthology series THEM. Created by Little Marvin, the horror show stars Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, and Shahadi Wright Joseph. Viewers are taken on an excruciating ride, as terror in America is explored through the journey of a Black family.

“THEM is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The first season, 1950s-set COVENANT centers around a Black family who move from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration,” the official synopsis reads. “The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.”

A Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios joint production, Little Marvin, Larysa Kondracki, Seth Zvi Rosenfeld, Lena Waithe, and Miri Yoon are listed amongst nine executive producers for the series. Star Ayorinde has a slew of acting credits under her belt, as her resume includes Harriet, Girls Trip, True Detective, Luke Cage, Barbershop: The Next Cut, and more. Joseph previously played in Us and The Lion King, while Thomas is known for his roles in Top Boy and The Night Of. Tune into the official trailer up top and let us know what you think. THEM is due on Prime Video April 9.

