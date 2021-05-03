Leslie Jones Will Host MTV’s 2021 Movie & TV Awards

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Award season continues with MTV’s 2021 Movie and TV Awards. The network announced Emmy nominated comedian and actress Leslie Jones will host this year’s show. Jones will take the stage to honor some of the biggest and best moments in movies and television. The comedian joins the roster of previous MTV Movie & TV Awards show hosts including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and Adam DeVine.

Jones, who is known for her memorable comedic style, has entertained audiences for many years with roles on SNL, Ghostbusters and Time Machine. She is currently nominated for her fist MTV Movie & TV Award for “Best Comedic Performance” for her role in Coming 2 America. Other contenders in the category include Issa Rae in HBO’s Insecure and Eric Andre in Netflix’s Bad Trip.

Fans were given an opportunity to vote for their favorite stars, shows and films in each category. Voting has now closed, and winners will be announced in two weeks during the show. There are several notable films and television series up for an award. Some of our favorite films are nominated for “Best Movie” including Judas & The Black Messiah, Soul and To All the Boys: Always and Forever. Both widely successful and talked about shows, Bridgerton and Wanda Vision, are amongst the five series nominated for “Best Show.” Other categories to look out for are Best Performance in a Move/Show, Best Hero, Best Kiss, Best Villain, Best Breakthrough Performance, Best Fight, Most Frightened Performance and Best Duo.

Following the Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, MTV will air the inaugural MTV & TV Awards: Unscripted on Monday, May 17. The first-of-its-kind celebration will honor all things reality television. The over-the-top, funny and completely fresh show will celebrate the many jaw-dropping, drama-filled moments from fans favorite reality shows.

The 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards hosted by all-star comedian Leslie Jones will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16 at 9 PM ET. View the full list of nominations on MTV’s Movie & TV Awards website.

