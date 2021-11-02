Dame Dash Reacts To Jay-Z’s Unexpected ‘Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’ Shoutout: “We Need To Squash Everything”

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Dame Dash would like to end the decades-long beef he’s had with Jay-Z.

In case you missed it, Hov shouted Dame out during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction speech. One of the icon’s most memorable onstage moments of all time, Jay talked about rap “heroes” like LL Cool J who inspired him to want a career in Hip Hop. He also showed love to those he went into business with along the way, including Dame.

“We created this company called Roc-A-Fella Records,” Jay-Z explained during one part of his speech, adding “Shout out to Dame — I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments and I appreciate you and thank you for that.”

Now Dame’s responding to the unexpected shoutout. “It was beautiful,” Dash told Page Six, admitting his surprise. “I’m glad he said it for the culture. We need to squash everything. So hopefully if that was an extended [olive branch] I’ll spin one back… I have no beef with [him] if [he has] no beef with me. Let’s get the lawyers out of it then. Let’s talk like men, but I definitely appreciate it.”

“I would never want you to think that we have to go to the court to resolve anything. We can talk it out and the culture needs to see two strong black men working out a problem. Even if they worked together they can go their separate ways they can still be cool,” Dame added, going on to call Jay his brother.

“We should not be divided. We have accomplished too much to be beefing … There ain’t no way I’m never gonna [not] consider [him] my brother — it’s just that we don’t see eye to eye,” he also explained.

Dame went on to thank Jay for working so hard, to the extent that he, too, could be acknowledged in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He said Hov keeps his name alive.

“That means I’m in the Hall of Fame,” he told Page Six. “Whether we cool or not, him getting in the Hall of Fame is major. So congratulations to us, congratulations to him and thank you [to him] for keep working so hard to where he got to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Anything he can do to make me great, so thank you for even continuing to strive. He keeps my name alive.”

Congrats again to Hov. If you missed his full acceptance speech, check that out below.

