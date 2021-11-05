Ann Marie Heats Things Up In A Steamy New Visual For Her Song ‘Yo Body’ [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

After releasing her album Hate Love in September, Ann Marie is back with a new visual from the project. The South Side Chicago star also just finished touring with R&B peer Yung Bleu and already, she’s hitting us with fresh content. We love to see it.

Her latest offering is a video for her fan-favorite track “Yo Body.” Reminiscent of LSG’s 90s hit “My Body,” the song is sensual, mesmerizing, and some of her best work yet. The accompanying visual keeps that same energy, as Ann Marie shows off her tatted curves and dance moves in some extremely sexy scenes. The young beauty goes from aerial silk dancing to riding a mechanical bull — but those are just two of several must-see moments.

For those who haven’t heard “Yo Body” just yet, she starts the track off with Usher’s “U Got It Bad” flow then switches it up, singing…

“You got me feeling a way and I can’t control it now/I know you feeling the same, boy just come and lay me down/And baby we don’t need foreplay ’cause boy she’s ready for ya/so when I get on top I promise… I’ll go up and down yo’ body like I’m dancing on a pole/I’m gon’ ride yo’ body like a f*cking rollercoaster/Lick all on my body, put my legs up on your shoulders/Way you make love to my body, I don’t want it to be over.”

Tune into the official video below and stay tuned!

