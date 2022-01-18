CNN Anchor Laura Coates Denied Chance To Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Despite Alex Trebek’s Cosign [Video]

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

Why are we not surprised?

In a new interview on the Tamron Hall Show, CNN anchor Laura Coates says she was denied the chance to host Jeopardy! after Alex Trebek passed away — even though the icon handpicked Laura, himself. Speaking with TMZ before he passed, Alex told Harvey Levin. “There is an attorney, Laura Coates. She’s African American and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time. Very bright, very personable.”

Still, it seems Laura wasn’t considered at all.

“I was as shocked as anyone else… I never met him, I’m a lifelong fan of Jeopardy!… I was honored by it and I had a chance to thank him and also to reach out to him while he struggled with pancreatic cancer,” the anchor, author, and SiriusXM talk show host told Tamron of Alex’s cosign. “I asked for the opportunity when it came time, when they were looking for people to possibly fill in. I certainly raised my hand and knocked on doors and found them closed.”

“I asked for the opportunity. I was told ‘no,’ which is one of those moments, Tamron, when you have to remember to wear your own jersey,” she added. “You have to remember to continue to be your own champion in other respects and sometimes the vision that you have for yourself — or those that surprise you from other people — don’t align with what happens, and that happened there.”

We can only speculate as to why Laura wasn’t considered, but it’s pretty obvious if you ask us. Fans of the show were also championing LeVar Burton for the hosting position after his five-episode run broke records, but he too was denied. The gig eventually went to actress Mayim Bialik and previous winner Ken Jennings, who will host for the duration of season 38.

Watch Laura open up about the ordeal above.

