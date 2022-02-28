Watch New Trailer For Mystical Film ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Warner Bros. Pictures debuted the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on Monday morning (Feb. 28). The mystical film debuts exclusively in theaters this Spring.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the latest adventure in the Wizarding World™ created by J.K. Rowling The upcoming feature length film will follow Professor Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, who knows the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen, is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The David Yates-directed film stars Law, Mikkelsen and Redmayne alongside, Valerie Pachner, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Poppy Corby- Tuech, Dan Fogler, Fiona Glascott, Callum Turner, Richard Coyle, Victoria Yveates, Jessica Williams and Oliver Masucci. It is rated PG-13 for sequences related to violenced and action, disturbing images, strong language and some suggestive material.

In the two minute trailer, the group is presented with a world of secrets, hoping to make the world a better place. The trailer also features scenic, cinematic moments that take place within the film. It should be intriguing to watch.

Be sure to watch the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore below. The film will premiere only in theaters April 15.

